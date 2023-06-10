Elizabeth Robinson, of West Olive, pleaded no contest to the charge of involuntary manslaughter for an Aug. 2022 incident in Holland. Robinson is scheduled to be sentenced on the matter July 14.
Lucas Hurt, of Kansas, was sentenced Friday in the Ottawa County 20th Circuit Court to a minimum of four-and-a-half years to a maximum of 20 years in prison on the charges of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and child abusive commercial activity for a June 2022 incident in Georgetown Township.
