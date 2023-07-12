HOLLAND — A man assigned as a custodian to Holland High School has been arrested on human trafficking-related charges.
According to a statement from police, Jeremy Jonathan Byl, 47, of Walker, was arrested Monday, July 10, by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office’s Human Trafficking Task Force. He was arraigned Monday on the following charges:
Prostitution/transporting, a felony up to 20 years; Computers (internet) communicating with another to commit a crime, a felony up to 20 years.
Aiding and abetting (prostitution), a misdemeanor.
Byl was arrested after a seven-month human trafficking investigation, according to KCSO. The investigation remains open, and more charges are expected.
Byl is accused of assisting with commercial sex by creating multiple social media accounts, posing as a female online, transporting females for commercial sex and profiting from the arrangements.
Byl is employed as a custodian through Grand Rapids Building Services and is assigned to Holland High School, according to KCSO. Currently, police said, there’s no information to indicate anyone in the school is involved or students were targeted.
In a statement, Holland Public Schools said Byl was assigned to Holland High as a night shift custodian and reiterated the district has “no indication of wrongdoing” toward students or staff.
“All people who work in our schools, even contracted employees such as this, must pass a background check,” the district wrote. “There was nothing on the background check that prevented him from being hired by Grand Rapids Building Services and being assigned as night time custodian.
“If your student attended Holland High School this spring and has brought forth concerns regarding this individual, please reach out to the Holland Police Department.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.
