A 56-year-old Ferrysburg man is going to prison after being sentenced in connection with the drug-related death of a much-younger Grand Haven woman.
Scott Allen DeBruyn was ordered to serve a minimum of 16.5 years and up to 30 years in prison when he was sentenced Monday afternoon in Ottawa County Circuit Court.
He must also pay restitution for funeral costs of $6,591.70. DeBruyn was given credit for 236 days already spent in jail.
A jury convicted DeBruyn on Oct. 15 of supplying the drugs that caused the death of 23-year-old Camille Gesiakowski on April 12, 2017.
The young woman’s father said that he was ecstatic about the outcome.
“I think the judge could clearly see what a dangerous man the defendant was and that was echoed in the sentence,” Blake Gesiakowski said.
“I can feel a sense of closure that Mr. DeBruyn will be paying for this horrible tragedy,” said Camille’s mother, Julie Gesiakowski. “But every time I look at her pictures or video, I will still have this horrible aching in my heart.”
Camille’s younger sister, Celia, said that despite Camille’s addiction problems, she never gave herself enough credit for what she could do in life.
“I’ve learned everything I know from her,” Celia said. “I will take that knowledge with me everywhere I go. I will always hold her caring soul in my heart.”
During the trial, the prosecution led by Ottawa County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John Scheuerle, laid out the case showing that Camille Gesiakowski had a long history of huffing and drug addiction. She had an eight-year relationship with DeBruyn’s son before a co-dependent relationship was established with Scott DeBruyn. Camille and the older DeBruyn lived together for a time before she went to jail.
Testimony during the trial centered on communications during her last few days in jail in which DeBruyn repeatedly told her he wanted to pick her up when she got out. She kept asking for “Oxies.” DeBruyn did pick her up from jail, and within a short time was supplying her with duster (used to get high from huffing) and alcohol. Testimony showed that he eventually obtained oxycodone from friends who were given immunity for their testimony.
Despite efforts by Camille’s family to keep her away from DeBruyn, she ended up staying with him at a Grand Haven hotel, where she eventually died as the result of a mixture of drugs, according to doctors and a toxicologist who testified at the trial.
Although accused of lacking remorse, DeBruyn, when asked if he had anything to say before being sentenced, said, “Of course I have remorse. She was very special to me. Camille was an amazing person. It’s very unfortunate what happened.”
DeBruyn’s attorney, assistant public defender Christine Tober, emphasized that her client still maintained that he did not deliver the drugs and that he never had any ill will toward Camille.
“They were just friends,” Tober said.
Judge Karen Miedema said that the young woman’s death was totally avoidable.
“You should have been the wise one,” the judge said to DeBruyn after noting the difference in his and Camille’s ages. “You should have been the mature one.”
Miedema said that DeBruyn fueled Camille’s desire for drugs during their telephone conversations, and then he fed her addiction for duster, drugs and alcohol once she was out of jail.
Julie Gesiakowski held onto a wooden butterfly made by her older daughter when she was in high school.
“She fulfilled my life and gave it the purpose I’ve always needed,” Julie said.
Blake Gesiakowski called DeBruyn a “sick and twisted individual.”
“I do not believe he ever belongs in society,” Blake said.
