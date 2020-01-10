Defense: Prosecution of killer's father is 'unconscionable'

GRAND RAPIDS — A jury is deciding the fate of Holland man James Chance, father of convicted murderer Jared Chance, after his weeklong trial on charges of accessory after the fact and perjury wrapped up Friday morning.
He’s accused of helping his son after Jared Chance killed and dismembered Ashley Young in November 2018.
Defense attorney Laura Joyce, in her closing argument, called the prosecution of James Chance “unconscionable,” “irresponsible” and “unbelievable.”
Joyce said Chance is a father trying to deal with the knowledge that his son committed a horrific crime and trying to ensure his son faces the consequences. She argued Chance did what he could to turn his son over to police — taking him to the Grand Rapids Police Department on Dec. 2, 2018 — and when police didn’t take over, he was put “in an impossible situation,” she said.
“Your son has just confessed to you one of the most horrific things that any of us have ever heard of,” Joyce said. “You go to the police station, confident that they’re going to hear what you’re trying to tell them and take over, and they don’t. What are you supposed to do?”
Prosecutor Lawrence Boivin, on the other hand, said the father and son’s visit to the police department was “a charade.” The two were at GRPD for just minutes before Jared Chance walked out, followed by his father, who had insisted his son needed an attorney before speaking to police.
“He may have been a police officer 30 years ago, but he’s still a dad, and he’s still a human, and he still loves his son. So yeah, he wants him to pay for his consequences. But he does not have to be the person to put the handcuffs on him,” Joyce said.
The prosecutor has used the fact that Chance was a police officer in Rock Island, Ill., for 24 years to argue that he used his law enforcement experience to try to thwart their investigation.
He’s accused of lying about the time of day the Chance family returned to Holland on Dec. 1 and the route they took. The prosecution’s theory is that some evidence may have been disposed of in dumpsters at 44th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue and at a Costco in Grandville, stops which he failed to mention in police interviews when he was asked where the family went.
Boivin argued that at the time Chance was asked about the route, less than a week after the family drove boxes of evidence between Grand Rapids and Holland, Chance didn’t know if trash had been emptied at those locations and didn’t want police to have the chance to find whatever was in the trash.
“It’s a calculated lie, because he knows how important time is in an investigation,” Boivin said.
He also suggested Chance may have gotten rid of some evidence at his home in Holland by taking out the trash on Tuesday, Dec. 4.
Joyce, on the other hand, said if Chance failed to tell police about the route, it wasn’t intentional. She also said it didn’t make sense to claim Chance was a “mastermind accessory,” since much of the evidence was found in plain sight at the Holland home and Jared’s Grand Rapids apartment.
“They want to call them a liar, an accessory and a manipulator because he didn’t scream at the top of his lungs that his son had committed a crime,” Joyce said.
Boivin’s accessory case centers around the fact that, after Jared Chance told his parents what he’d done to Ashley Young, the Chances moved evidence from their Holland home to Grand Rapids. James Chance told police that he helped move boxes between the family Honda and Jared’s apartment.
“The moment he walked out of GRPD and his wife put the car in drive and they left, that evidence was tampered with and moved, with the purpose to help Jared. You might not have a legal obligation to report this crime, ... but you are not entitled to remove evidence,” Boivin said.
Chance admitted during police interviews that he was worried about touching the items in the Honda because he knew he could be charged with a crime for helping his son.
During the trial, the jury watched a videotaped police interview and heard the transcript of an investigative subpoena interview and heard from police officers who witnessed James and Jared Chance at the police department. They also saw cell phone location evidence showing where the Chances went on Dec. 1 and 2, 2018, and heard the testimony of younger son Konrad Chance.
Wife Barbara Chance, Jared’s mother, entered a no contest plea to the same charges earlier this week and is facing no more than a year in the county jail.
