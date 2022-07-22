ROBINSON TWP. — An Ottawa County Sheriff's Office road patrol deputy came across a car rolled over in a ditch in Robinson Township late Friday afternoon, and the deputy was able to quickly get the three occupants out of the severely damaged vehicle just before it started on fire.
The deputy spotted the 2003 Honda Odyssey in the west ditch off 120th Avenue, north of Winans Street, at about 5:30 p.m.
