Just like everyone else, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety has changed how they work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The police department’s front lobby was closed for a short time, but it was reopened last spring and has remained open since, according to Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke.
Police officers responding to incidents wear masks and still meet with people outdoors as often as they can. In March and April 2020, business was also conducted over the phone as much as possible.
Police cruisers are sanitized between every shift and the building is sanitized with a fogger on a regular schedule.
Screenings for employees and visitors take place, according to state and CDC guidelines, and any in-person interactions in the lobby require everyone to be masked.
“On the medical side, we followed medical control protocols for (personal protective equipment) and patient care,” Hawke said. “Ottawa County Central Dispatch set up a program to give officers advance notice of possible or confirmed COVID-19 infections for both medical and police calls.”
Training in some areas is where Hawke sees something from the pandemic continuing into the future. Some group sessions were canceled, but other events moved online.
“The quality of online training has improved as providers responded to the pandemic and shifted online,” he said. “We’ll continue to take advantage of online training.”
Hawke noted that conducting some training and meetings by Zoom could help cut down time involved and travel costs.
The virus did take a bit of a toll on the department, with seven staff members being off at some point due to the virus. None of them required hospitalization, Hawke said.
The city of Grand Haven also has contracts with the Employee Assistance Center in Grand Rapids if any employee needed any kind of support.
Hawke said his department was a little ahead of the game when they proactively ordered extra N-95 masks when they first started hearing news of the coronavirus overseas.
“I knew from the H1N1 flu pandemic of 2009 that N-95s would be in short supply,” he said. “We also received several donations from community members. An anonymous gentleman dropped off 50 N-95 masks.”
City Community Development Director Jenn Howland made heavy cloth masks for all officers early on in the pandemic.
Hand sanitizer quickly became scarce, but the community rallied to help keep GHDPS officers supplied. After the schools closed, the principal at Grand Haven Christian School gathered all of the hand sanitizer in the building and gave it to the department, Hawke said.
“Grand Haven Area Public Schools also gave us several large bottles,” he said. “Many community members dropped off hand sanitizer at the department. Because of the support, we never ran out of hand sanitizer or N-95 masks.”
