Drive Sober campaign starts Wednesday

Ottawa County and state police agencies are partnering this month to keep drug- and alcohol-impaired drivers off the road.
The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign starts Wednesday and runs through the first of the year. Police will be on the lookout for impaired drivers during this time, according to Sgt. Michael Vandenbosch of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
“The goal of this enforcement is to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road and prevent serious injury or fatal traffic crashes involving impaired drivers, Vandenbosch said.
The Office of Highway and Safety Planning (OHSP) is partnering with state agencies as well as the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office to provide the extra enforcement.
“Alcohol is not the only substance that impairs your ability to drive a car,” Vandenbosch said. “Prescription and illegal drugs will also impair your ability to drive and, as a result, you can be arrested for impaired driving."
In addition, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed December as Impaired Driving Prevention Month in Michigan.
In 2018, a drunk driver on the roads killed one person every 50 minutes across the nation, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police. In Michigan, of the 905 fatal crashes in 2018, almost a third involved alcohol.
“The holidays should be an enjoyable time to spend with loved ones,” OHSP Director Michael L. Prince said. “It’s important for people to drive sober this holiday season, and every day. If you’re impaired by any substance, you shouldn’t drive.”
During last year’s Christmas holiday season, there were 13 fatal crashes in Michigan, with nine of those involving alcohol. Over the New Year’s holiday, there were nine fatal crashes, with one involving alcohol.
The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign is supported with federal traffic safety funds provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and coordinated by the OHSP.
