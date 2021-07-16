HOLLAND TWP. — Deputies say no one was hurt but a business was badly damaged after a car crash early Friday morning.
The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. in Holland Township. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said a 26-year-old Holland resident was driving a Lexus sedan, and failed to negotiate the intersection of 136th and River Avenue.
