A driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Grand Haven Township early Sunday morning.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was westbound on Rich Street and failed to stop where the road intersects 144th Avenue. The vehicle left the roadway at a high rate of speed, police said, and struck a large tree, where it caught fire and burned completely.
The driver of the vehicle suffered fatal injuries in the crash; police did not release the name of the deceased.
The crash, which occurred around 5 a.m., remains under investigation.
