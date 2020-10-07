Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a vehicle-versus-house crash near Coopersville shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The police investigation revealed that a 75-year-old Lamont resident, driving a 2007 Buick, had a medical issue when the car left the roadway and crashed into the front of a residence in the 13000 block of 48th Avenue in Tallmadge Township.
