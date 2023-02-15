MUSKEGON — More than 250 grams of illegal drugs were seized from two Muskegon homes and a man was arrested Wednesday by the West Michigan Enforcement Team.
Detectives from WEMET’s Muskegon office executed two search warrants: One in the 1200 block of Fifth Street and the other in the 1700 block of Fifth Street, where detectives seized more than 100 grams of suspected fentanyl, 80 grams of suspected heroin, 40 grams of crystal methamphetamine and more than 30 grams of suspected cocaine/crack cocaine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.