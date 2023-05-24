Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Eric Zaragosa, Grand Haven School Resource Officer and Deputy Lauren Teunis, Deputy Trevor Johnson and Deputy Travis Wheaton participate in a game of duck-duck-goose with Robinson Elementary students.
LEFT: Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Travis Schippers, who serves out of the Spring Lake Branch, holds a student’s hand Monday morning during an officer appreciation event. RIGHT: Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jake MacKeller, who serves out of the Spring Lake Branch, gets coffee from kindergarten students Monday morning at Robinson Elementary.
Tribune photos / Kayla Tucker
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Cal Keuning, of the Allendale Branch, plays a game of football with a group of Robinson Elementary students Monday morning.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Deputy Eric Zaragosa bounces a ball on his head in a game with a student.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Ottawa County Captain Jake Sparks, right, chooses a donut from the table manned by kindergarteners Monday morning at Robinson Elementary.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
A Robinson Elementary student plays hopscotch, one of the many games and activities that took place during an officer appreciation event Monday morning.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brendan McGuire is served a donut by a Robinson Elementary School student. Behind him, Deputy Travis Wheaton learns of his beverage choices; coffee and water.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Two Robinson Elementary students hold up a sign made for an officer appreciation event Monday morning.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office cruisers — lights flashing — line the front of Robinson Elementary School Monday morning as the officers played games with the students.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
The students made signs and cards of appreciation for Ottawa County police officers in anticipation for their Monday morning visit.
Sheriff’s deputies played and ran around with kindergarteners from Robinson Elementary School Monday morning.
The students, with guidance from their teachers, planned the event after doing an empathy exercise that helped them think about all the different things a police officers sees and goes through on a daily basis.
