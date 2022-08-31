The monthly outdoor warning siren test for communities in Ottawa County will be conducted at noon Friday.
These tests occur on the first Friday of every month, April through October.
Outdoor warning sirens represent only one part of a broader public emergency notification system. Other components include: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) all-hazards weather radio, local law enforcement, emergency management, text notification networks, private sector meteorologists, and the media.
Outdoor warning sirens are used to alert citizens of an imminent hazard, and prompt them to find shelter and seek further information.
October will mark the final Ottawa County outdoor warning siren test for the year.
Next month’s test will have an additional component. Beginning next week, the Emergency Management Division of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office will be advertising the Oct. 7 outdoor warning siren test as a “shelter-in-place moment” for a chemical emergency.
Ottawa County’s outdoor warning sirens are available as early warning for a variety of emergencies. Most often that emergency is weather-related, such as a tornado, but it can be for other situations as well.
Regardless of the type of emergency, the expected action for citizens who hear the outdoor warning sirens is to go to an indoor shelter and seek more information (via emergency alert, local media, National Weather Service radio, etc). The information could be that there has been a chemical release nearby and those hearing or seeing the alert should shelter in place until the chemical threat has passed.
Sheltering in place for a chemical emergency entails going to an interior room, shutting off all air handling units (AC, furnaces, fans), and closing and locking all doors and windows. The idea is to keep separate the outside air from the inside air until the threat has passed and the “all clear” is given. An additional step can include using tape and plastic sheeting to cover windows and doors and seal all potential drafts.
During the drill, citizens (and schools, businesses, etc.) are asked to evaluate their capability of sheltering in place for a chemical emergency.
Educational material on this topic is available on the miottawa.org website (search “shelter in place”).
