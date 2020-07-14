Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a Rockford teen.
Maya Gabriella Sippel, 14, was last seen in the area of 125 S. Main St., Rockford.
She is described as Latina; 5 feet, 4 inches tall; weighing 126 pounds; with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She has braces. She was last seen wearing a yellow long-sleeve T-shirt, black shorts and white shoes.
Possible locations may be Grand Rapids or Georgia, police said.
Police did not say how long she has missing or why they believe she is endangered.
If you have information about Maya's whereabouts, call 911 or the Rockford Department of Public Safety at 616-866-9557.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.