An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a teenage girl from Rockford.
State police say Maya Sippel, 14, was last seen in the area of South Main and East Division streets in Rockford.
She is Hispanic; 5-feet, 4-inches tall; weighs about 120 pounds; and has dark-brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-gray T-shirt, black nylon "Calvin College volleyball" zip jacket, and black and white checkerboard Vans shoes. She has braces and a scar on her left leg.
State police say the girl left her home at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. She has made contact with her mother once using a restricted number stating that she was with a 50-year-old man that she met online.
Call 911 if you have information about Maya's whereabouts.
