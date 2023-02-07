Law enforcement teams across Michigan were on the scene Tuesday morning at multiple schools after false threats known as "swatting" were made to school buildings, causing students to either be evacuated or sent into lockdown mode.
Michigan State Police have reported that K-12 schools in Detroit, Jackson, Ann Arbor, Okemos and Portage have been the victims of the prank calls Tuesday morning.
The large scale of false threats across Michigan prompted federal officials to respond Tuesday morning.
Tracy Morris, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said her agency is responding in a law enforcement capacity.
"At this point, the calls have been determined to be false threats. We are treating each threat as credible until determined otherwise. These threats continue to be an ongoing investigation any information on leads or suspects would be speculation at this time. We're working closely with our local law enforcement partners associated with each school," Morris said in a statement.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel condemned the practice of swatting, where a prank phone call is made to emergency services in an attempt to dispatch law enforcement to a particular location.
"Threats of violence in our schools disrupt the classroom, tax our local law enforcement agencies and harm our students' sense of safety," Nessel said in the statement. "Whether these are real threats made by those intent on doing harm or pranks made by kids trying to get a day off, they are real crimes with real consequences. It's critical that adults and students alike understand the seriousness of these threats and the criminal charges they could face."
In the Lansing suburb of Okemos, at 10:26 a.m. on Tuesday, Okemos Public Schools superintendent John Hood released a statement that all students and staff are safe after a 911 report of shots fired at Okemos High School was made by an unknown caller.
"This morning a 911 report of shots fired at Okemos High School caused Police officers to respond to the school, and our emergency procedures of building lockdown were followed. The high school building has been cleared, and no threat has been found," Hood said. "We will be following our reunification plan for all OHS families."
A large section of Jolly Road, where the school is located, was shut down Tuesday morning between roughly Hagadorn and Hullett roads and police tape blocked sidewalk access to the school.
Cars were in bumper-to-bumper traffic on Bennett Road as parents sought access to a church where at least some Okemos students were being reunited with their parents.
Okemos High student Sana Baig and her classmates rushed into a closet when school officials put the school into lockdown Tuesday morning.
Huddled inside, Baig said it was scary and she texted her family to ask what she should do. Sana estimates she spent at least an hour hiding with her classmates.
"They didn't tell us anything, about if it was going to be a practice or if it's real," Baig said. "Everyone started looking it up on their phones and it was real. It was scary.
"I saw a couple students literally having a mental breakdown, like they had to be calmed down. That was making me more scared too. I was like, 'This is serious,'" Baig said.
Once the school was cleared of the threat, students were sent to the football field where they waited in the bleachers. They then were bused to a nearby church where they could be reunited with family.
Sana's father, Salman Baig, rushed to the school parking lot after hearing sirens. He said he watched a father be detained by law enforcement because he tried to enter the school in desperation, hoping to find his child.
"He got kind of unstable, screaming 'What's going on? My kid is there, you guys don't care about my kid, let me go in there,' and they had to detain him," Salman Baig said. "I feel bad for him because he was really (having) strong feelings. Same thing with me."
The Ann Arbor Police Department also received a call on its non-emergency line at 8:44 a.m. about a shooting at Huron High school, according to a tweet from the department.
"The call was transferred to 911, with the caller claiming to be a teacher and that a student shot another student in a classroom. AAPD responded to Huron High School within minutes of the call and conducted a walk-through of the school with staff and found no threats. The classroom number the caller also provided does not exist," the tweet stated.
"At this time, the incident is being investigated as a 'swatting' call meant to evoke an aggressive response from a law enforcement agency. We want to remind the public that a false report of a crime is a very serious offense," the tweet said.
In Portage, a suburb of Kalamazoo, a false claim of an active shooter at Portage Northern High School was phoned into the city's department of public safety at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, the city said in a news release.
"Due to the quick response by law enforcement and coordination with Portage Public Schools officials, it was immediately determined the threat was false," the City of Portage said in the news release.
Michigan State Police officials acknowledged the consequences of false threats in a tweet on Tuesday, saying: "Please remember reporting a false threat against schools or businesses is a crime" and "Parents, this is a good time to remind the kids. Usually, after a large incident like this we get copycat calls for days following the incident. While some may consider it a joke, it is a good way to ruin your life if convicted of a false threat of terrorism."
A high school in Jackson was also placed on lockdown Tuesday before police determined both buildings were safe, according to multiple reports and social media.
Meanwhile, officials for Jackson Public Schools said on the district's Facebook page that a lockdown Tuesday at its high school was lifted.
"We have received the all clear from the Jackson Police Department," the post said. "This was a hoax made by an unknown Google number. We understand that this phone call has been sent to other schools across Michigan this morning."
A massive increase in threats against Metro Detroit schools in the wake of the Nov. 30, 2021 Oxford High School shooting has led to an explosion in criminal charges being brought against the alleged perpetrators and has prompted prosecutors to rethink how they handle threats cases, the Detroit News reported in December.
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald's office charged only one threats case in 2021 before the Oxford shooting. Since then, her office has charged more than 40 threats cases.
"Nobody wants to err on the side of 'I'm sure it's not anything to worry about,'" McDonald told The News. "From what we are seeing, schools are not going to take a chance that it's not a serious threat."
Educators say a false threat during the school day is disruptive, exhausting, traumatizing — and expensive.
Roseville schools Superintendent Mark Blaszkowski has estimated the cost of a false threat at hundreds of thousands of dollars for increased mental health supports, security personnel and training costs.
"The costs for a second police liaison (is) about $150,000 with benefits. Increased social workers and security personnel at high school, about $200,000. ... Sending personnel to training pulls resources from schools on those days. It consumes bond money for us," he said.
