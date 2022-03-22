A crash in the traffic jam on southbound U.S. 31 late Tuesday afternoon resulted in at least one death.
The crash happened on the highway between Taft and VanWagoner streets in Spring Lake Township.
An SUV slammed into the back end of a Grand Haven Area Public Schools bus at around 4:45 p.m. It's unclear if there were students on the bus at the time of the collision.
According to emergency officials on the scene, the driver of the SUV died in the crash.
Police closed down southbound U.S. 31 south of Pontaluna Road and asked motorists to seek alternative routes. They later shut down one of two lanes heading north on U.S. 31 to process the crash scene.
We will have more information about this crash when it becomes available.
