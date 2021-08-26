ZEELAND TWP. — The driver of a vehicle police say struck and killed a woman walking along westbound I-196 in Zeeland Township in the early morning of Aug. 15 has turned himself in to detectives from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
The hit-and-run suspect, a 39-year-old Holland Township man, surrendered Thursday. Police say he is cooperating with detectives.
