Father arrested 7 months after special-needs son drowns

GEORGETOWN TWP. — Detectives from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office have arrested a 50-year-old Georgetown Township man in connection to the drowning death of his 16-year-old special-needs son.
Police and paramedics were sent to the family's home on Port Sheldon Road on March 28 after the teen had gotten into the family's swimming pool. First responders removed the boy from the pool and administered first aid. He was taken to Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he was declared dead shortly after his arrival.
Detectives continued the investigation, said Capt. Mark Bennett of the Sheriff's Office. After almost seven months of investigation, a warrant was issued for the victim's father.
Timothy Alan Koets was arrested Thursday at his place of employment in Grand Rapids. He was taken into custody by detectives and lodged at the Ottawa County Jail.
Koets has been charged with manslaughter, two counts of second-degree child abuse (one for committing it in the presence of another child) and one count of fourth-degree child abuse.
Bennett told WZZM-TV that the investigation is far from over, and there may be more charges still to come.
"Some of the details as you will see through the course of this process are very disturbing," he said. "I think we need to keep the path straight and gather the facts for the investigation, and let the court process take its due."
WZZM-TV reported that Koets was arrested at Grand Rapids Community College, where he works as an associate professor.
