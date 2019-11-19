EGELSTON TWP. — The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a house explosion Tuesday afternoon.
A 17-year-old and his father were both in the home at the time of the explosion, the Sheriff's Office said. Both of them were injured and received burns on their hands and face.
One of victims was transported to a Muskegon hospital and the other was airlifted to a hospital in Grand Rapids. They are in critical but stable condition.
The explosion was reported on Barnes Road south of Apple Avenue in Egleston Township.
Neighbors described hearing a loud blast and a big boom.
MaryAnn VanBergen lives right across the street from the house. She said that at around 3:30 p.m. she heard an explosion that was unlike anything she had heard before.
"It throws you — to hear the noise, see the fire," she said. "It was a huge ball of fire and it was all burning by the time I came out."
VanBergen said she saw burns on the 17-year-old's hands and face.
Debbie Gauthier, another neighbor, said she and her family members helped pull the victims out of the rubble. They didn't think they would be able to pull the teen and his father out.
"He said, 'We're not going to be able to get him.' And just then, we heard him whimper," Gauthier said. "My nephew and my brother-in-law pulled him up out of the rubble."
The cause of the explosion and subsequent fire are still being investigated.
