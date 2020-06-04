GRAND RAPIDS — The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it has filed a lawsuit alleging that the owners of rental properties in Muskegon violated the Fair Housing Act by subjecting female tenants to sexual harassment and retaliation.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, alleges that Darrell Jones sexually harassed female tenants of rental properties that he owned from at least 2008 to 2018. According to the complaint, Jones made repeated and unwelcome sexual comments, touched female tenants’ bodies without their consent, requested sexual favors, offered reduced or free rent in exchange for sex, and retaliated against female tenants who refused his sexual advances.
