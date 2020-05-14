Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.