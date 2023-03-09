Police are investing two incidents in February where a Grand Haven pawn shop was broken into and firearms were stolen.
Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke said a suspect or suspects "stole firearms from a display case" in the early morning hours of Feb. 7 and Feb. 26 from Michigan Pawn Brokers, 933 Robbins Road.
A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s).
Anyone with information is asked to call the GHDPS at 616-842-3460, Ottawa County Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT (745368), or submit online tips at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=786&C=01207A. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
