Less than 12 hours after the latest deadly mass school shooting in the United States, local first responders re-enacted active shooter scenarios at the Grand Haven High School.
Police officers, firefighters, paramedics and Coast Guard officers practiced a few scenarios in which high school students acted as injured victims. The first responders divided up into teams and rotated responsibilities, running down hallways, assessing victims – live actors and dummies – calling commands and communications over their radios, clearing rooms and corners and getting critically injured victims to safety.
“I think all of these people are leaving this situation tonight much better prepared for a real situation, just because they’ve done this a few different times,” said Lou Hunt, Director of Emergency Management for Ottawa County, and a proponent of cross-department active shooter training.
Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue Chief Shawn Schrader emphasized the importance of not only first responders committing the emergency response to their muscle memories, but learning how to work together.
“We train for a lot of things we hope to never have to use,” Schrader said. “But the important thing is we train with the agencies that surround us so we have interoperability.”
About 30 first responders from Grand Haven Township, Grand Valley State University Department of Public Safety, Allendale Fire/Rescue, the United States Coast Guard Station Grand Haven, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety and Port Sheldon Fire Rescue, along with EMS students from the Careerline Tech Center, made up the group that practiced Monday night at GHHS.
As they entered the school, each participant was checked for weapons and labeled “unarmed,” so as not to cause any confusion between real and fake weapons used in the scenario. No real weapons were present Monday night.
Just hours before, three adults and three children were killed at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.
Training officers assessed each scenario, pointing out areas each team could improve, urging that the most critically injured individuals be brought to medical care as fast as possible. Each scenario started with the assumption that the school’s Ottawa County resource officer had the shooter barricaded in a classroom and they acted as the first responding assisting agencies on the scene.
“However it occurred, we’ve got a whole bunch of injured, dying, dead individuals and we need to deal with that quickly because seconds matter,” Hunt said, of first response training for mass casualty situations. “The vast majority of people who die in these incidents, they die from blood loss and that’s actually preventable if we can get them to definitive care really quickly.”
Before entering the high school, the group met at Grand Haven Township’s fire station to go over triage procedures, ways to label patients at varying priority levels, staging on scene and what to do in unique parking situations so as not to overcrowd an area where ambulances might need to pull in for transport.
“Traffic will be a nightmare,” said Lt. David Peterson, of the GHDPS, during the initial classroom training Monday night.
First responders also talked about other kinds of mass casualty scenarios they might have to respond to.
“I think we definitely look toward active shooters as being the catalyst for this type of stuff, but a person can weaponize anything – it could be a person weaponizing a vehicle driving through a crowd,” Hunt said.
Leaders even went into minor detail, like in the last active shooter scenario, when paramedics gathered victims on the second floor stairwell of the high school, which faces a wall of glass windows.
“There’s a balcony on a house directly facing this window,” said Sgt. William O’Donnell, of the Grand Valley police. “There could potentially be a second shooter there.”
O’Donnell, who led most of the training inside the high school, urged response team leaders to take charge, call out commands and stick to prioritizing patient care. A couple scenarios were set up to give those responders unique scenarios they might confront – a classroom with two entrances, a victim hiding in a room that’s not as visible as other victims and responding to multiple rooms on the two floors of the school.
Responders used materials available to them, like rolling chairs, as well as their equipment, to open doors, apply tourniquets to injured victims and more. Some officers held fake assault rifles and guarded corners of rooms and hallways.
Even in a practice scenario, many responders used their bedside manner to talk victims through evacuating, assess injuries and communicate to individuals taking cover.
“Make them feel safe, they’ll remember what you say to them,” O’Donnell said, after one of the training scenarios.
Andrew Ratke, a teacher at Ferry Elementary in Grand Haven, is also a part-time firefighter and EMT for Grand Haven Township. He said this training adds on to what’s already being taught to students and teachers in classrooms.
“Things coincide nicely,” Ratke said. “I’ve participated in some other drills at other schools and I think sometimes seeing a familiar face is comforting for the kids.”
“I would want to be in his classroom,” one high school student from Ludington, who participated as an actor Monday night, said of Ratke.
GHHS has an Ottawa County Sheriff deputy as a school resource officer on site daily, who is prepared to work closely with a response team in the event of an active shooter, or other mass casualty, event.
“These things always start as chaos, there’s no way around it,” Hunt said. “What we’re trying to do is establish an organization to be quickly getting triage and treatment and transport to all of our victims … I think we’re in a good position in Ottawa County because of all the training and exercises we’ve been doing.”
An Allendale High School student who acted as a victim Monday night said she felt more prepared and secure knowing the first responder’s protocol to an active shooter, which she and others hope would never happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.