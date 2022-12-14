Detective Dana Beekman, center, escorts Lin Emmert, left, and Lisa Flahive, right, to place roses at the Fallen Officer Memorial outside the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety on Tuesday afternoon.
LEFT: Dozens of roses are placed at the foot of the Fallen Officer Memorial in memory of Scott Flahive. ABOVE: Capt. Lee Adams of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety salutes during a ceremony to honor fallen officer Scott Flahive.
Tribune photos / Matt DeYoung
Dozens of roses are placed at the foot of the Fallen Officer Memorial in memory of Scott Flahive.
Tribune photo / Matt DeYoung
