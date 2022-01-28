A former Grand Haven Area Public Schools assistant superintendent has died at the Ottawa County Jail.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, Brian Keith Wheeler, age 56 of Muskegon, was found unresponsive around 8 p.m. Thursday.
Medical assistance was provided by correctional deputies and jail medical services before Life ambulance arrived to provide further care; however, efforts to resuscitate Wheeler were unsuccessful.
The Michigan State Police will conduct an investigation into the death.
Current GHDPS Superintendent Scott Grimes provided the following statement:
“We extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Wheeler’s family, who have been through so much over the past few months. They are first in our thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time. The entire situation has been deeply distressing for the GHAPS community.”
Wheeler on Monday pleaded no contest to two charges related to embezzling more than $950,000 from GHAPS. He faced 30-50 months in jail when he was scheduled to be sentenced in February.
Wheeler first joined GHAPS in 2000 as the district’s co-director of technology. Up until the time of the investigation into embezzlement charges in late 2021, he was a model employee for the district, receiving glowing reviews from three different district superintendents.
On Nov. 5, 2021, then-superintendent Andy Ingall sent a message to Wheeler letting him know he was being placed on paid administrative leave and ordered Wheeler to attend an investigatory meeting in the coming days. Wheeler missed that and several other scheduled meetings in the coming weeks, and on Nov. 22, was terminated from the district.
