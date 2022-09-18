ALLENDALE — Four victims were treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting early Sunday morning at an apartment complex near Grand Valley State University.
Police were dispatched to a "loud party" at 2:20 a.m. at Canvas Apartments on 48th Avenue in Allendale Township. Shortly thereafter, dispatchers received reports of "shots fired" in the same area.
When responding deputies arrived to the scene, they heard additional gunshots in the area, said Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
First responders started to provide medical treatment to a male with a gunshot wound. Within minutes, police saw a vehicle fleeing the area that was believed to be involved in the incident. Several subjects from the vehicle were then detained for questioning and evidence was seized.
After communicating with area hospitals, police learned of three additional victims who were being treated for gunshot wounds that they believed to be involved in the shooting incident.
Three of those injured have been treated and released from the hospitals, while one subject remains hospitalized in stable condition, Sparks said. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, he added.
Several vehicles were also damaged after being struck by gunfire.
At least two of the victims are GVSU students, and the Sheriff's Office has been working with the GVSU Department of Public Safety to coordinate resources.
No arrests have been made at this time and the case will be turned over to the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office for review of criminal charges when police finish investigating.
There is no on-going threat to the public, students or staff, police said Sunday.
Sheriff's Office detectives and crime scene technicians were on scene for several hours Sunday processing evidence and interviewing witnesses and victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536, or online at mosotips.com.
