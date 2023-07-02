A 24-year-old Fruitport man suffered “serious but non-life threatening injuries,” according to police, when his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 10 p.m. on Warner Street near 72nd Avenue in Allendale Township.
The Fruitport man was driving his 2021 Yamaha motorcycle east on Warner when a Subaru Crosstrek, driven by a 47-year-old Allendale man, failed to yield to the motorcycle when turning left onto Warner Street.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a Grand Rapids-area hospital by AMR. Allendale Township Fire assisted with patient care on the scene. The driver of the Subaru reported minor injuries.
