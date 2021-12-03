Fruitport Community Schools are closed Friday, Dec. 3, following reports of "potential threats of violence."
Superintendent Jason Kennedy posted the closure on social media shortly before 6 a.m.
"A threat was received early this morning and reported to the police," Kennedy said. "The threat was specific and time bound today."
Kennedy said the closure affects all district schools, after-school events, activities and facility rentals. Staff will not be reporting to work while the threat is investigated.
"We are working with our local law enforcement agency as they investigate the report," Kennedy said. "We take all threats seriously; making threats is a crime."
Kennedy urged parents to speak with their children about the severity of making such threats.
"Law enforcement and school leaders will investigate every threat and take whatever action is warranted to protect our students and community," Kennedy said. "We reserve the right to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law, and will do so in these matters."
Kennedy urged anyone who hears of a threat to report it using the confidential online reporting tool at OK2Say.
"We understand the very real pressure and fear that our students are feeling and know that our parents and staff are equally concerned," Kennedy said. "The safety of our students and staff is our top priority."
