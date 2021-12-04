FRUITPORT — According to Superintendent Jason Kennedy, Fruitport Community Schools will likely be closed Monday as police continue to investigate a threat against the district.
In a message sent out via social media Saturday night, Kennedy said the investigation is "ongoing."
"As of this communication, the threat has not yet been deemed non-credible by law enforcement officials," Kennedy said. "The district, Fruitport Township Police, the Muskegon County Sheriff, and the Muskegon County Prosecutor stand united in this effort."
Fruitport schools were closed Friday after a threat was received early that morning. Kennedy said closing school is a decision he doesn't take lightly.
"We are hopeful that the threat will be resolved, or cleared very soon," he said. "Please know that this is not an easy decision to make; however the threat has not been cleared yet, and the district will not compromise the safety and well-being of our students and staff."
Anyone with information on the threat is urged to contact Fruitport Township Police at (231) 865-8477, or go online to OK2Say.
