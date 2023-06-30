The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced the arrest of Brian Ray Stefono, 54 of Grand Haven.
Stefono was arrested following an investigation which began when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search of Stefono’s residence resulted in digital evidence being seized.
Following the search of his residence, Stefono was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct second; two counts of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated; three counts of child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession; five counts of using a computer to commit a crime; and one count of resisting and obstructing.
Stefono was arraigned in the 58th District Court on Thursday, June 29.
If convicted, Stefono faces up to life in prison for criminal sexual conduct second; 25 years in prison for child sexually abusive activity-aggravated; 10 years in prison for child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession; 20 years in prison for using a computer to commit a crime; and 2 years in prison for resisting and obstructing charge.
The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org.
The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.
