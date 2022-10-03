A Grand Haven man was pulled from his car after it struck a semi-truck, and then ran off the road where it struck a tree and caught on fire early Monday evening, police said.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car-versus-tree injury crash with the vehicle on fire at 6:05 p.m. Prior to the arrival of emergency personnel, bystanders pulled the driver out of the burning vehicle, said Sgt. Jon Smoes of the Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.