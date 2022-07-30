A Grand Haven man is lodged in the Ottawa County Jail after crashing his vehicle into a building at Ferry and Columbus streets Friday night.
The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety responded to calls of a hit-and-run crash on Beacon Boulevard south of the drawbridge. Moments later, another call was received stating that a vehicle had crashed into a building at Ferry and Columbus. The vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.
Officers located the unoccupied suspect vehicle in the nearby Home Depot parking lot, set up a perimeter, and called in K-9 assistance.
An Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputy, assisting with the perimeter, spotted the suspect, and after a brief chase, took the man into custody.
The suspect is a 36-year-old Grand Haven man. He is being charged with operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, and resisting an officer.
