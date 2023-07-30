GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A 23-year-old Grand Haven man suffered “non-life threatening injuries” when his motorcycle sideswiped another vehicle, leading to a crash on Robbins Road near Mercury Drive.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reported the 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on Robbins Road when it crossed the centerline and sideswiped a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, which was westbound.
The impact caused the motorcyclist to lose control of his bike. He suffered what police are calling non-life threatening injuries in the fall.
The driver of the Malibu was not injured.
