A mask-clad Cameron Toppen, left, looks over paperwork with his attorney, John Moritz, prior to pleading guilty to second-degree murder on April 14. Toppen was sentenced Tuesday in Ottawa County Circuit Court.
A 21-year-old Grand Haven man will spend the next 20 years in prison for shaking his girlfriend’s baby to death in November 2018.
At a sentencing hearing in Ottawa County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Cameron Michael Toppen received a 20-year sentence for first-degree child abuse and a second 20-year sentence for second-degree murder, WOOD-TV reported. Those sentences will be served concurrently.
