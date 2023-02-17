GRAND RAPIDS — U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced that the owners of ASP Plating Company of Grand Haven were sentenced for violating the Clean Water Act and collectively ordered to pay more than $50,000 in financial penalties.
“The success of the Clean Water Act depends in part on industrial permit holders diligently complying with the law to ensure public health and safety measures are upheld,” Totten said. “If you can’t afford to follow environmental laws, you shouldn’t be in business. And if you commit environmental crimes in this district, all sentencing options are on the table, including jail time and substantial fines.”
Company president Gary Rowe, Gary Stephen Rowe, 70, of Grand Haven, pleaded guilty to a felony violation. Paul Maloney, United States District Judge, sentenced Gary Rowe to three months and one day in custody, to be followed by nine months of location monitoring as a part of a one-year term of supervised release.
Gary Rowe was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine, $13,500 due to the Grand Haven-Spring Lake Sewer Authority under an administrative consent order; $4,212.54 in restitution to the City of Grand Haven; and a $100 special assessment.
ASP Plating Company pleaded guilty to a felony violation. Judge Maloney sentenced the company, which filed for bankruptcy in October 2022, to three years of probation, a $5,000 fine, a $400 special assessment, and the restitution amounts Gary Rowe was ordered to pay.
Vice president Stephen Rowe, Stephen Frederick Rowe, 39, formerly of Grand Haven and currently of Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor violation. Sally Berens, United States Magistrate Judge, sentenced Stephen Rowe to 14 days in jail, one year of supervised release, a $10,000 fine, $4,212.54 in restitution, and a $25 special assessment.
According to public records filed in the case, the defendants operated the corporate defendant, an electroplating company that held an industrial pretreatment permit issued by the sewer authority. At least between 2015 and 2021, the company routinely violated the permit by discharging zinc in excess of the daily and monthly limitations, by releasing zinc in batches without notice, and by bypassing the mandatory pretreatment system entirely. The sewer authority periodically monitored the company’s discharges, but Gary and Stephen Rowe instructed employees to make sure the monitor was absent before discharging wastewater containing excessive amounts of zinc.
“The defendants negatively impacted the public waste treatment program work by illegally causing improperly treated waste to enter the Grand Haven-Spring Lake Sewer Authority municipal sewer system,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Richard Conrad of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigation Division. “Those companies who knowingly violate environmental laws will be held accountable for their actions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.