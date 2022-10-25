The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety received a third-party call at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday that was "suspicious in nature," Capt. Lee Adams said in a news release.
The department was able to determine that at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, a red, unknown vehicle stopped at a school bus stop located on 168th Avenue, between Robbins Road and Comstock Street, and the driver spoke to a few young children. The caller reported the man asked the children if they missed the bus and wanted a ride. When told no, the subject drove away.
