Officers from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety are asking for help in their search for Dallis Hendrick, 15, from Grand Haven.
According to police, Dallis ran away from home on Oct. 13, 2021.
"She has been reported as a runaway on other occasions recently, but has returned home after a period of time," said GHDPS Director Jeff Hawke. "Family reports that she has been struggling emotionally."
Dallis is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Hawke noted that Dallis may be in Allendale or the surrounding area.
Anyone with information is asked to call GHDPS at 616-842-3460.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.