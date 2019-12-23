A Grand Haven woman faces up to five years in prison when she is sentenced for embezzling from a local gas station.
Racquel Kerr, 43, pleaded guilty to a charge of embezzling more than $1,000, but less than $20,000, during a hearing Monday morning in Ottawa County Circuit Court.
Kerr said she took lottery tickets over a two-year period from July 2017 through this past August. As part of her plea agreement, she must pay back $2,000 to Southtown Car Wash.
A sentence date was set for Jan. 20, 2020. Judge Jon Hulsing ordered Kerr to remain in jail until that time, unless she is accepted into a treatment facility.
When Kerr told the judge that her 5-year-old child suffers from separation anxiety and she was about to see her 10-year-old child for the first time in a long time, the judge was not deterred.
“Your children need a mother who is sober and stable,” Hulsing said.
Although she claimed to be off heroin for two years, Hulsing said, “What we need for you to do is not get out and O.D."
