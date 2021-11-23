Police are investigating an alleged embezzlement from Grand Haven Area Public Schools and have issued a warrant for the suspect, an assistant superintendent who may be on the run.
Brian Keith Wheeler, 45, is the suspect. His employment with the school district has been terminated, officials said Tuesday.
Detectives from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety have been investigating an embezzlement reported by the school district's senior staff. Irregularities in financial transactions over an extended period were discovered in accounts directly managed by the suspect.
The investigation has been ongoing since early November with full support from the school district's administration, said Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke.
A two-count felony warrant has been issued for Wheeler’s arrest: embezzlement of $100,000 or more and the use of computers to commit a crime.
A final accounting of allegedly embezzled funds is pending a forensic audit. The initial investigation has revealed that the amount will be well in excess of $100,000, Hawke said.
Police believe Wheeler may have fled the area. He may be driving either of the following: a 2013 Buick Enclave, cream in color, with Michigan registration plate DTH 1844; or a 2005 Monaco motorhome with Michigan registration plate EKE 7580.
Anyone with information regarding Wheeler’s location is asked to call either the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616-842-3460 or Ottawa County Silent Observer at 877-887-4536. Tips can also be made online at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=786&C=01207A.
Hawke said a reward is offered for information leading to Wheeler’s arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
GHAPS Superintendent Andy Ingall sent out a letter Tuesday to the school district's parents, saying Wheeler was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 5.
"After he failed to appear at multiple investigatory interviews to explain irregularities in financial accounts he directly managed, the district terminated his employment on Nov. 22," Ingall wrote. "We are all shocked and distressed that a trusted member of our leadership team, someone with more than 20 years of employment with the district, appears to have embezzled from our schools. Internal and external investigations are currently underway, including an independent forensic accounting analysis. I understand that you may have questions about the details of the situation, but to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigations, there’s nothing more I can share at this time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.