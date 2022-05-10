The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in identifying four teens who are seen on a security camera vandalizing the inner lighthouse on Grand Haven's south pier.
If you recognize any of the individuals in these photos, you're asked to contact GHDPS at 616-842-3460 or Silent Observer Toll Free at (877) 88-SILENT or (877) 887-4536.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.