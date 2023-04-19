ROBINSON TWP. — A 43-year-old Grand Rapids man was injured when his vehicle crashed into a water-filled ditch at M-45 and M-231 on Tuesday night.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the man was driving south on M-231 in a Toyota Prius. When he reached the intersection with M-45 — where M-231 ends — the car continued south through the intersection and crashed into the ditch. The vehicle came to rest partially submerged.
The Robinson Township Fire Department assisted the driver before he was transported to a Muskegon hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.