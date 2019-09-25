An 18-year-old Grand Rapids man is being held in the Ottawa County Jail on a $100,000 bond after being arrested for an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon in Grand Haven.
Kenneth Ulysses Champion Jr. was charged with armed robbery, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon during arraignment Wednesday afternoon in Grand Haven District Court.
A public defender will assist Champion in the next hearings. A probable-cause conference will be held Oct. 2, and a preliminary examination — used to determine if there is enough evidence to move forward on the felony charges — has been scheduled for Oct. 8.
A second suspect arrested after the incident, a 17-year-old male, also of Grand Rapids, is being held in the Kent County Jail on an outstanding armed robbery warrant.
Police were called to the 1200 block of Woodlawn Avenue at 2 p.m. Tuesday after a 17-year-old Grand Haven boy reported being robbed at gunpoint outside a residence. Police located the suspect vehicle heading north from Grand Haven and followed it to the parking lot behind the Spring Lake Wesleyan Church.
Everyone in the church was advised to shelter in place because of the possibility that the suspects had weapons with them.
Both men were arrested without incident and handguns were confiscated, according to Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke.
Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies assisted with the arrest.
