A Grand Haven man was arraigned Thursday in Ottawa County District Court on an assault and battery charge.
James Devries was told he could be charged with a misdemeanor and face up to 93 days in jail, a fine of up to $500 plus costs, and possible probation up to two years.
(0) comments
