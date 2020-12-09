A 27-year-old Grand Haven man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and assaulted her.
Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers were called to a report of a home invasion and assault on Nathan Way at around 11:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they learned that the suspect allegedly used a sledgehammer to break a glass sliding door at his former girlfriend’s home.
