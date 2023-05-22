A Grand Haven man was sentenced to a little over eight months in jail on the charges of aggravated assault and attempting to assault a police officer.
Preston Gee pleaded guilty Monday in the Ottawa County 58th District Court to the charges that came from two separate incidents: the aggravated assault taking place on Feb. 25 in Grand Haven, and the attempted police assault on April 29 in Ferrysburg.
