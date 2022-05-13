GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A man who police say stabbed a teenager late Thursday night was arraigned Friday for charges related to a "domestic incident."
At 11:13 p.m. Thursday, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence on Pinewood Drive in Grand Haven Township, where they found a 17-year-old victim with a stab wound to the chest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.