GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A Grand Haven man was sent to the hospital after he was struck by a car while walking along 160th Avenue on Wednesday morning.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a car/pedestrian crash at 7:12 a.m. The police investigation shows that the 33-year-old pedestrian was walking south on 160th, along the edge of the road, and was wearing all-dark clothing.
The vehicle was also southbound on 160th.
The driver of the car, a 16-year-old Grand Haven boy, told police that he was unable to see the pedestrian due to the area being dark and the pedestrian wearing dark clothing.
There is an available bike path/sidewalk that runs north and south along 160th, noted Sgt. Matt Wildfong of the Sheriff’s Office. The bike path had been cleared of snow.
The pedestrian sustained minor injuries, Wildfong said, and was transported to North Ottawa Community Hospital for treatment.
Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue also responded to the call.
