A Grand Haven man has been sentenced to prison after operating a firearm while under the influence of a substance.
Owen Ferguson was given 24 months in prison for the incident that occurred in Robinson Township in July 2021, when a 25-year-old man was shot near the intersection of 128th Avenue and Lincoln Street. Police searched the area for nearly four hours before locating Ferguson.
