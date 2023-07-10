An armed man was shot and killed by Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers early Sunday morning outside of Trinity Health Grand Haven Hospital.
Officers were called to the area on reports of a suicidal man around 4:30 a.m.
“The man was armed with a rifle and was shot and killed by the officers as they tried to intervene,” GHDPS Director Jeff Hawke said. The man, from Grand Haven, was 66 years old.
Two GHDPS officers responded to the call; both have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is a standard procedure for this type of incident, Hawke said. The investigation has been turned over to the Michigan State Police.
“Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased and all who were involved in this incident,” Hawke said.
Neighbors nearby report being awakened early Sunday morning by the sounds of gunshots.
“We’re right across the street, on the corner of Sheldon and Oakes,” said Alishia Marie Terrill. “About 4 in the morning, both my husband and I heard it. Neither of us said anything at the time, but in the morning, he said, ‘Did you hear those gunshots?’ And I said, ‘Yes, those weren’t fireworks, they were definitely gun shots.’”
The Terrills noticed a heavy police presence around the hospital when they left for church later that morning, including a police officer blocking off the entrance.
“We went over afterward and asked if everything was OK, and he said he couldn’t answer our questions,” Alishia Marie said. “We told him, ‘thank you for protecting our community.’ I’ll be praying for the police officers involved.”
Hawke said that to his knowledge, this was the first officer-involved shooting in Grand Haven in “recent history.”
He said the department has a “post-critical incident policy in place that outlines procedures for officer mental health. Resources are available and are being utilized.”
Lt. Michelle Robinson, Sixth District Public Information Officer with the Michigan state Police, confirmed that the incident remains under investigation.
